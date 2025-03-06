WWE Elimination Chamber poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event received an A grade from 69 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 23 percent of the vote.

-46 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in an unsanctioned match. John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins in the men’s Elimination Chamber match finished second with 39 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I both gave the show B+ grades during our same night audio review for Dot Net Members. The 2024 Elimination Chamber event received a B grade from 47 percent of our voters, and the 2023 Elimination Chamber event received an A grade from 65 percent of our voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote.