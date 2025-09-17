AEW “September To Remember” block and WWE Evolve coverage, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Bill Irwin, Jim Cornette, Masahiro Chono, Daniel Garcia, Bulldog Brower, Bobby Heenan

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW’s “September To Remember” block of Dynamite and Collision will be live from London, Ontario, at Canada Life Place. The block features two hours of Dynamite followed by an hour of Collision, as well as the 30-minute AEW All Out countdown special. Join me for live coverage of Dynamite and Collision tonight as the shows are simulcast on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. My same-night combined audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite and Collision in London, Ontario. If you are attending and want to help us out, send a note to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-I gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a C grade.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bill Irwin is 71. He also worked as The Goon in WWE.

-Jim Cornette is 64.

-Masahiro Chono is 62.

-Daniel Garcia is 27.

-The late “Bulldog” Dick Brower was born on September 17, 1933. He died on September 15, 1997 at age 63 following complications from hip surgery.

-The late, great Bobby Heenan died of organ failure at age 72 on September 17, 2017.