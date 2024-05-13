What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Saturday’s show

May 13, 2024

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Saturday’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-Rush in action

Powell’s POV: Another three-hour block of AEW with Rampage airing after Saturday’s AEW Collision. Both shows will be taped on Thursday in Portland, Oregon at Moda Center. Join me for my live review of the three-hour block starting with Dynamite as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET followed by Rampage at 9CT/10ET. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.