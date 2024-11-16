AEW Collision results (11/16): Powell’s live review of Mariah May vs. Anna Jay in a No DQ match for the AEW Women’s Title, The Acclaimed vs. Rush and The Beast Mortos in a qualifier for the AEW Tag Title match at Full Gear

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 70)

Taped November 14, 2024 in Albany, New York at MVPArena

Aired November 16, 2024 on TNT

[Hour One] Tony Schiavone checked in on commentary and was joined by Nigel McGuinness. Anna Jay was shown arriving at the building. “No DQ, no problem,” Jay said. A shot aired of the arrival of Mariah May. “This one’s for me,” May said…

Powell’s POV: More of this, please. I don’t need to see the arrivals of all the top wrestlers like they do on Raw some weeks, but the shot of the champion and the challenger established the AEW Women’s Championship match as the most important thing on this show.

Arkady Aura delivered the introductions for the opening match and both entrances were televised…

1. Mina Shirakawa vs. Harley Cameron. There was early breast shaking from both wrestlers. Cameron got the better of Shirakawa, who came back with a figure four that Cameron broke by reaching the ropes. Cameron executed a Backstabber.

A short time later, Cameron performed a belly-to-back suplex for a near fall. Cameron rolled up Shirakawa and tried to use the ropes for leverage, but the referee caught her. Cameron bickered with the ref and then ate a rolling elbow strike.

Shirakawa hit a Disaster Kick. Shirakawa hit a sling blade clothesline from the ropes for a near fall. Cameron came back and got a two count, but Shirakawa popped up and hitting a spinning back fist. Shirakawa hit her Glamorous Driver finisher and got the three count…

Mina Shirakawa defeated Harley Cameron in 8:00.

Powell’s POV: A full hour of Rampage dedicated to Shirakawa and Cameron having a breast shake-off would surely pop a rating, among other things. Bad jokes aside, this was a longer and more competitive match than I anticipated. No complaints. Cameron is improving in the ring and already has the big personality. It will be interesting to see if she can put it all together over the next year or two. Meanwhile, Shirakawa is charismatic and good in the ring. The fans like her and hopefully she’ll end up being an AEW regular.

Jack Perry was shown arriving in his bus. Perry exited the bus and smiled…

Daniel Garcia made his entrance and wore an AEW t-shirt. Johnny TV’s entrance followed and he was joined by MxM Collection…

2. Daniel Garcia vs. Johnny TV (w/Mansoor, Mason Madden). Matt Menard sat in on commentary. Mansoor distracted the referee while Madden chokeslammed Garcia. Madden laid down on the apron, looked into the camera, and said: “What? I didn’t do anything. I just look good.” TV covered Garcia for a two count heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Jack Perry hopped the barricade and attacked Menard while TV had Garcia down on the other side of the ring. Perry tossed Menard over the barricade and followed. No cameras followed them.

In the ring, Garcia came back and hit a spinning neckbreaker for a near fall. TV took advantage of some chaos involving Mansoor and Madden. TV went for a top rope move that Garcia avoided. Garcia hit a shotgun dropkick and then put TV in a Cobra Clutch and got the submission win.

Daniel Garcia beat Johnny TV in 9:15.

After the match, Garcia celebrated his win and then noticed that Menard wasn’t at the broadcast table. Schiavone told Garcia what happened. Footage aired on the big screen of Perry working over Menard in a backstage area, which caused Garcia to run to the back.

The broadcast team spoke briefly and they cut to footage of Perry beating up Menard in the parking area in front of his bus. Perry told Menard that he’s holding Garcia back. Perry said he would fix that.

Perry pulled a chain out of his bus with a hook on it. Perry tied the chain around the neck and chest of Menard and then hooked the other end to his truck. “We all sacrifice,” Perry said.

Daniel Garcia showed up and attacked Perry before he could get back in the bus. Menard blocked the camera shot while Garcia roughed up Perry heading into a break… [C]

Powell’s POV: Perry beating up Menard is a babyface turn, right? Seriously, I have no idea why Menard is back playing the role of Garcia’s personal color commentator. Garcia should have had a clause in his new contract that put an end to that shit. The angle was solid, though I seriously question how many viewers care about Menard’s babyface character. For the record, I’m not a Menard hater by any means. I just don’t think he helps Garcia’s act in any way, and it’s hard to get excited about Menard eventually turning on Garcia and starting a feud.

A Lio Rush video package aired. He said it’s hard to know exactly who you are when you lose the matches that mean the most. He said he’s the Man of the Hour and he came to AEW to collect titles. He said he prays that the people he calls his friends get on the same page because it’s only a matter of time before he’s rushing to the top…

Back in the parking lot, Garcia had Perry chained and tied to the hood of his own bus. Menard climbed in the driver’s seat and drove the bus while Perry was on the hood…

Powell’s POV: Perry’s character was horrified by what Darby Allin probably does for fun on a lazy Monday night.

3. Shelton Benjamin (w/MVP) vs. Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes). Both entrances were televised. Benjamin toyed with Komander early and blew off his offensive move attempts. Komander eventually caught Benjamin with a kick and then performed a springboard armdrag.

Komander held Benjamin’s arm and then jumped back and forth between the middle and top rope before going for a huracanrana that Benjamin stuffed. Benjamin powerbombed Komander before a PIP break. [C]

Komander sent Benjamin to ringside and then went up top and ran the ropes before performing a dive onto him. Komander followed up with a 619 back inside the ring.

Komander went up top and walked the ropes before going for a move that Benjamin avoided. Benjamin performed a couple of suplexes and a running knee, then followed up with a superkick. Benjamin powerslammed Komander and pinned him.

Shelton Benjamin defeated Komander in 9:30.

After the match, MVP had Benjamin go for the mask of Komander. Abrahantes tried to intervene. Benjamin released Komander. MVP grabbed Abrahantes and drilled him with a clothesline…

Powell’s POV: An entertaining match. I think the idea is that Komander is coming close to getting a breakthrough win, but it’s tough to say for sure when so many AEW television matches are needlessly competitive.

Renee Paquette interviewed Kris Statlander about her match with Mercedes Mone at Full Gear. Statlander said she’s still standing despite Mone’s attempts to take her out and she’ll be the one standing at Full Gear.

Hikaru Shida walked onto the set and applauded Statlander. Shida said it’s about time someone beats Mercedes Mone’s bony ass. Shida said she wants to be Statlander’s first challenger. Statlander said they should have a match on Wednesday’s Dynamite. Shida agreed and shook Statlander’s hand… [C]