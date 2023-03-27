AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia
-Kenny Omega vs. Jeff Cobb for the IWGP U.S. Championship
-Willow Nightingale vs. Ruby Soho
-Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys
-Matt Hardy vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry
Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena.
