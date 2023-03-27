What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

March 27, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia

-Kenny Omega vs. Jeff Cobb for the IWGP U.S. Championship

-Willow Nightingale vs. Ruby Soho

-Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys

-Matt Hardy vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

Powell’s POV: The new AEW All Access show will follow Dynamite at 9CT/10ET. Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

