AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia

-Kenny Omega vs. Jeff Cobb for the IWGP U.S. Championship

-Willow Nightingale vs. Ruby Soho

-Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys

-Matt Hardy vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena.