Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s live show, Impact In 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Josh Alexander vs. Kenta for the Impact World Championship

-Will Ospreay vs. Homicide

-Miyu Yamashita’s Impact debut

Powell’s POV: Impact will be broadcasting live from the Anthem studios in Los Angeles ahead of Thursday’s Multiverse United event. The matches listed above were taped at various locations. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. There is not a 10CT/11ET replay this week. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show is now listed as airing early Friday morning at 1CT/2ET and focusses on Naomichi Marufuji. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).