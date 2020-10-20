Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, UWN Prime Time Live PPV, Scott Hall, Chavo Guerrero

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s episode features the final push for Saturday’s Bound For Glory. John Moore’s review will be available shortly after the conclusion the show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review and the Impact Wrestling Hit List will be available on Wednesday.

-There is not an “Impact In 60” nostalgia show tonight. Rather, the Talk’n Shop: Full Keg special airs on AXS at 10CT/11ET. This week’s show focuses on the memorable street fights.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The sixteen(!) match show includes Shawn Spears vs. Christopher Daniels. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-The United Wrestling Network’s “Prime Time Live” pay-per-view series continues tonight on pay-per-view television and FITE.TV at 8CT/9ET. The 90-minute show includes Zick Dice vs. Da Pope. The show is available for $7.99 on FITE TV, and DirecTV is charging $11.99. FITE also has a four-week bundle pricing option.

Birthdays and Notables

-Scott Hall is 62.

-Chavo Guerrero Jr. is 50.



