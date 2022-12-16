Braun Strowman says he’s a “passionate, caring, loving, articulate human being,” feels he’s carrying on a fading tradition in WWE, says he can perform a moonsault

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

Braun Strowman on carrying a fading tradition: “Andre the Giant is sports entertainment. He is the reason why this industry is what it is. It’s world-renowned as a global entity. When you talk about WWE, you cannot mention this company without saying Andre the Giant. So from him to the Big Show to Kane to Undertaker to Mark Henry to all these other giant men that have come and gone in this business, I’m one of the very last few of a dying breed of these dinosaurs, as I like to call it. So in my mind, I’m carrying on a tradition and a legacy that is fading.”

On evolving as a performer: “The stereotype of being this bigger guy is that I’ve had things handed to me in life or that I Fee-Fi-Fo-Fum my way through life, grinding up people’s kids to make my bread. There’s more to it than that. I look like this big, imposing, scary monster, but at the end of the day, I’m a passionate, caring, loving, articulate human being. I want to be able to not only portray the monster side of things, but I want to show the world that there is more than meets the eye. Don’t judge a book by its cover.”

On whether he can do a moonsault: “I can do one, not a problem. It’s not a matter of being able to do one, it’s a matter of doing it at the right time.”

