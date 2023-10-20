WWE Crown Jewel lineup: Undisputed WWE Universal Championship made official

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Crown Jewel event that will be held on Saturday, November 4 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at a venue to be announced.

-Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark in a five-way for the Women’s World Championship

Powell’s POV: WWE made the Reigns vs. Knight match official today. Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul for the Intercontinental Title is also expected to be added to the card, but the match has not been made official. The main card is listed as starting at noonCT/1ET. I will be covering the show live as it streams and a same day audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).