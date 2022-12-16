12/16 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Barnett’s review of Roman Reigns appearing, Gunther vs. Ricochet for the Intercontinental Title, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai vs. Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Hit Row vs. The Viking Raiders vs. LDF in a Triple Threat tag match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,217)

Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena

Aired live December 16, 2022 on Fox

The Usos and Sami Zayn drove up in an SUV. Sami had his hair up in a top knot, and his beard was trimmed up. He dapped up The Usos and the Smackdown intro package aired.

Michael Cole and Wade Barrett welcomed the TV audience to the show. Liv Morgan then made her entrance for the opening match. I think this was a new remix of her theme. Video was shown of Tegan Nox’s return from two weeks ago. She then made her ring entrance. They were followed by Damage Control. Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai were all present.

1. “Damage CTRL” Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan: Dakota and Liv started the match. Liv backed Kai into the corner and made a quick tag to Tegan Nox. They traded strikes, and Kai tagged Nox with a kick that knocked her down. Sky then tagged in, but Nox caught her with a vertical suplex into a facebuster. Liv then tagged back in and they landed a double team vertical suplex.

Liv hit the ropes and Kai kicked her in the back. She gave chase and pulled a Kendo Stick from under the ring. Nox had to calm Liv down, which led to the heels taking over. Fortunes were reversed as Morgan and Nox cleared the heels from the ring. Morgan teased a suicide dive, but it was a distraction as Nox came off the tope rope and splashed them instead…[c]

Tegan stretched to make a tag, but Kai pulled her to the mat and landed a double stomp for a near fall. Sky then tagged back in and both Kai and Sky landed a rather ineffective sequence of strikes. Nox broke free from Sky with a headbutt and made a tag to Morgan. She landed an enziguri on Kai and a running knee lift in the corner. Morgan then kipped up and took out Sky from the apron, but got caught with a running kick from Kai in the corner.

Nox broke up the pinfall, but was sent out of the ring by Kai. Morgan landed a Codebreaker to Sky and tagged in Nox. She then landed a Shiniest Wizard and covered, but it was broke up by Kai. Morgan then took out Kai with a Sunset Flip Powerbomb from the apron to the floor. Sky then flew in from out of frame with a running dropkick.

Sky and Nox tangled in the ring. Nox went for another Shiniest Wizard, but Sky landed a Shotei and broke it up. Nox fired back and landed a kick on Sky, but Bayley got involved to prevent further damage. On the floor, Nox tossed Bayley into the crowd, but someone in all black clothing showed up and kicked Nox in the face. Sky then tossed Nox back in the ring and landed a top rope Moonsault for the win.

Damage CTRL defeated Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai at 14:48

After the match, Michael Cole introduced a hype package for Gunther in advance of the Intercontinental Championship Match in the main event. The video package focused on Gunther’s physicality. He did compliment Ricochet as one of the most gifted athletes he’s ever seen. He promised to break his spirit and retain his championship.

The saga between Uncle Howdy and LA Knight is next…[c]

My Take: A solid opening match. There were some very good-looking spots, and also several where the daylight was pretty obvious on the strikes. It’ll be interesting to see whether the mystery person was targeting Nox specifically or if they are a new member of Damage CTRL.