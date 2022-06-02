Scarlett Bordeaux set for MLW in-ring debut

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Thursday to announce that Scarlett Bordeaux will make her in-ring debut for the company at the June 23 Battle Riot event in New York.

Major League Wrestling today announced Scarlett Bordeaux will make her MLW in-ring debut at the Battle Riot when MLW returns to New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Limited tickets are available at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.

A heat advisory has been issued for the women’s featherweight division as pro wrestling’s smoke show, Scarlett Bordeaux, has officially joined Major League Wrestling.

MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran is meeting today with several potential opponent’s for the silver siren’s debut. A match announcement is forthcoming.

In the meantime, it may be best to fall and pray to the Perfect 10 as Scarlett Bordeaux has made an ominous warning that all in MLW’s new featherweight division cannot stop the unstoppable.

Known as the doomsday duo, along with her husband Killer Kross, Bordeaux and Kross have left a path of destruction in their wake from Mexico to the US. Now, they have set their eyes on MLW as they look to turn up the heat in New York City June 23.

Promising destruction and domination, what happens when Scarlett Bordeaux makes her in-ring MLW debut?

Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!

Powell’s POV: I believe this will be Bordeaux’s highest profile pro wrestling appearance since she was released from her NXT deal. Her husband Killer Kross is also booked for the Battle Riot event.