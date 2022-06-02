NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the In Your House go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 534,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is down from the 551,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished 37th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.13 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: NXT avoided the NBA playoffs and still had declines in the rating and viewership. An NHL playoff game led Tuesday night with a .63 rating and 1.818 million viewers. The June 1, 2021 edition of NXT finished with 668,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating. The NXT In Your House go-home show aired a weekly later on June 8, 2021 and delivered 669,000 viewers with a .20 rating. The ratings were delayed due to Monday’s Memorial Day holiday. Things should get back on track today, as the AEW Dynamite ratings are expected to be released this afternoon.