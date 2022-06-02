AEW announces Blood & Guts, hair vs. hair match, and Battle of the Belts III

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW will hold the Chris Jericho vs. Santana hair vs. hair match on June 15 in St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena.

-The Blood & Guts cage match will be held on June 29 in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena.

-AEW’s Battle of the Belts III will air Saturday, August 6 on TNT. The show will be taped a night earlier prior to a live edition of Rampage in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena.

Powell’s POV: The Blood & Guts match is AEW’s version of WarGames. The match will likely feature Chris Jericho, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, and Jake Hager vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz in a rematch of the Anarchy in the Arena match from AEW Double Or Nothing. Kingston and Moxley officially declared for the match and Ortiz was also involved in the angle.