Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, classic pay-per-view airing, BTI match, Impact In 60 theme

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.
-Moose and Steve Maclin vs. W Morrissey and PCO
-Kenny King vs. Blake Christian for King’s spot in the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary
-Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. Heath and Rhino
-Savannah Evans vs. Mia Yim
-Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Rich Swann
Powell's POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Slammiversary 2007 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and features classic world championship matches. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET and has Renee Michelle vs. Alisha (Edwards).
