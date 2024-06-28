AEW Forbidden Door, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, WWE weekend (reports needed), Jon Heidenreich, Boris Malenko

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view will be held on Sunday in Elmont, New York at UBS Arena. The show features Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay for the AWE World Championship. Join me for my live review beginning with the first pre-show match or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. A same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from New York, New York at Madison Square Garden. The show features additional Money in the Bank ladder match qualifiers. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET. The show was taped on Wednesday in Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are available on Saturday mornings.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Wednesday in Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center. The show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. My review will be available either late Saturday night or on Sunday. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Sundays.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jon Heidenreich is 55.

-The late Boris Malenko (Lawrence Simon) was born on June 28, 1933. He died of Leukemia at age 61 on September 1, 1994. He is the father of Joe Malenko and Dean Malenko.