WWE SummerSlam lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s stadium show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following match for the SummerSlam event that will be held tonight in Detroit, Michigan at Ford Field.

-Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

-Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental Championship

-Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match

-Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

-SummerSlam Battle Royal (Entrants: LA Knight, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, Karrion Kross, Santos Escobar, Matt Riddle, AJ Styles, The Miz, others TBA)

Powell’s POV: Chad Gable, Otis, and Tommaso Ciampa spoke about being in the battle royal on Raw, but they were not listed on the entrants graphic that was shown during Smackdown. No actual prize has been announced for the battle royal. Join me for my live review of SummerSlam tonight beginning with either a Kickoff Show match or the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and I will team up for a Dot Net Triple Threat same night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).