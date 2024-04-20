MLW “War Chamber II” lineup: The card for tonight’s online special

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW is advertising the following matches for tonight’s MLW “War Chamber II” special.

-Akira, Raven, Jimmy Lloyd, and Jake Crist vs. Rickey Shane Page, Sami Callihan, Cannonball, and Doctor Cornwallis in a War Chamber match

-Satoshi Kojima vs. Bad Dude Tito Escondido for the MLW Championship

-Tom Lawlor and Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane and Mr. Thomas for the MLW Tag Team Titles

-Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher

-Star Jr. vs. Virus

-Zayda vs. Sofia Castillo

-Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Budd Heavy

Powell’s POV: The matches were taped on March 29 in St. Petersburg, Florida at The Coliseum. The special is scheduled to stream at 9CT/10ET on the MLW YouTube page and beIN Sports.