MLW “War Chamber II” lineup: The card for tonight’s online special

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
MLW is advertising the following matches for tonight’s MLW “War Chamber II” special.
-Akira, Raven, Jimmy Lloyd, and Jake Crist vs. Rickey Shane Page, Sami Callihan, Cannonball, and Doctor Cornwallis in a War Chamber match
-Satoshi Kojima vs. Bad Dude Tito Escondido for the MLW Championship
-Tom Lawlor and Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane and Mr. Thomas for the MLW Tag Team Titles
-Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher
-Star Jr. vs. Virus
-Zayda vs. Sofia Castillo
-Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Budd Heavy
Powell’s POV: The matches were taped on March 29 in St. Petersburg, Florida at The Coliseum. The special is scheduled to stream at 9CT/10ET on the MLW YouTube page and beIN Sports.
