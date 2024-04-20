TNA Rebellion lineup (live coverage tonight): Moose vs. Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship headlines tonight’s pay-per-view event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Rebellion pay-per-view event that will be held tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada at Palms Casino Resort.

-Moose vs. Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship,

-Jordynne Grace vs. Steph De Lander for the Knockouts Championship

-Josh Alexander vs. Hammerstone

-Mustafa Ali vs. Jake Something for the X Division Championship

-Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards vs. Mike Bailey and Trent Seven for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian in a Full Metal Mayhem match

-A “lights out” surprise

-(Pre-Show) Dani Luna and Jody Threat vs. Rosemary and Havok for the Knockouts Tag Titles for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-(Pre-Show) Crazzy Steve vs. Laredo Kid for the Digital Media Championship

-(Pre-Show) Ace Austin, Chris Bey, and Leon Slater vs. “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed

Powell’s POV: The pay-per-view price is listed at $39.99 via TrillerTV.com. The 60-minute free pre-show on YouTube. Join me for my live review beginning with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET, and the main card begins at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for everyone as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.