TNA Rebellion lineup (live coverage tonight): Moose vs. Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship headlines tonight’s pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the TNA Rebellion pay-per-view event that will be held tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada at Palms Casino Resort.
-Moose vs. Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship,
-Jordynne Grace vs. Steph De Lander for the Knockouts Championship
-Josh Alexander vs. Hammerstone
-Mustafa Ali vs. Jake Something for the X Division Championship
-Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards vs. Mike Bailey and Trent Seven for the TNA Tag Team Titles
-Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian in a Full Metal Mayhem match
-A “lights out” surprise
-(Pre-Show) Dani Luna and Jody Threat vs. Rosemary and Havok for the Knockouts Tag Titles for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles
-(Pre-Show) Crazzy Steve vs. Laredo Kid for the Digital Media Championship
-(Pre-Show) Ace Austin, Chris Bey, and Leon Slater vs. “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed
Powell’s POV: The pay-per-view price is listed at $39.99 via TrillerTV.com. The 60-minute free pre-show on YouTube. Join me for my live review beginning with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET, and the main card begins at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for everyone as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.
Be the first to comment