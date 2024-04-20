NXT Level Up results (4/19): O’Connor’s review of Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Javier Bernal and Drake Morreaux, Wren Sinclair vs. Karmen Petrovic, and Riley Osborne vs. Kale Dixon

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 114)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed April 19, 2024 on Peacock/WWE Network

Riley Osborne made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Riley Osborne vs. Kale Dixon. Both men shook hands as the opening bell rang. Osborne worked the arm and forced Dixon to the canvas. Dixon responded with a dropkick and a Kip up which sent Osborne to ringside. Dixon held the ropes open for Osborne to return to the ring which he did. After a back and forth, Osborne hit a dropkick of his own and Dixon rolled to ringside.

Osborne looked to return the favor and hold the ropes for Dixon only for Dixon to boot Osborne in the face. Dixon hit Osborne with a running slam and sent him hard into the corner. Dixon gained a near fall on Osborne before going to work on the neck. Osborne fought back with a head-scissors takedown and a reverse elbow before nailing Dixon with a shooting star press for the victory.

Riley Osborne defeated Kale Dixon via pinfall in 6:17.

The commentary team hyped Wren Sinclair vs. Karmen Petrovic for after the break…[c]

2. Wren Sinclair vs. Karmen Petrovic. Petrovic applied a headlock to Sinclair early in the contest. Sinclair kicked off Petrovic and wanted a high five but Petrovic shrugged it off. Both women exchanged near falls until Petrovic took over with a snapmare neckbreaker. Sinclair responded with a clothesline which dropped Petrovic and transitioned into a sleeper hold and drove the knees into the back of Petrovic. Petrovic countered with a kick and forearms which shook Sinclair. Petrovic ducked as Sinclair swung wildly. Petrovic swept the leg and hit a kick to the back of the head of Sinclair for the win.

Karmen Petrovic defeated Wren Sinclair via pinfall in 4:59.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Javier Bernal and Drake Morreaux. Bernal and Ledger started the match. Ledger dropped Bernal with a shoulder block and Bernal tagged in Morreaux. Ledger in response made the tag to Walker. Both Walker and Ledger sandwiched Morreaux with a running splash middle of the ring. Walker went for a top rope move but Morreaux moved out of the way and dropped Walker with a clothesline as Bernal made his way back into the ring.

After a brief takeover, Bernal tagged back in Morreaux. Walker made the hot tag to Ledger as Ledger brought the fight to both Morreaux and Bernal. Morreaux dropped Ledger with a big boot as Bernal made the blind tag. Bernal hit a crossbody on Ledger as Walker made the save. Morreaux was sent to ringside as Ledger tagged back in Walker and both men hit the ‘Collision Course’ double team on Bernal to finish the match.

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeated Javier Bernal and Drake Morreaux via pinfall in 6:31.

John’s Ramblings: All matches delivered this week. I continue to enjoy Riley Osborne’s work but think he would be better served to be away from ‘Chase U’ who were not at ringside on this episode. Karmen Petrovic impresses me every time with her katana sword wielding skills and what do they keep doing to Javier Bernal who continues to be the designated fall guy in matches. This guy is talented can you just give him the win occasionally? Please? His tag partner Drake Morreaux could be a force.