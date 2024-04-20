AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s live edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-Rob Van Dam vs. Komander vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. Lee Johnson in a High Flying 4/20 four-way elimination match

-Yuka Sakazaki vs. Emi Sakura

-Kyle O’Reilly, Rocky Romero, and Matt Menard vs. Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett

Powell’s POV: Rampage will air live from Peoria, Illinois at the Peoria Civic Center on Saturday night after AEW Collision on TNT at 9CT/10ET. The show was bumped from its usual Friday time slot due to the network’s sports coverage. I will be covering TNA Rebellion live tonight. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy is filling in for me on AEW coverage and his reviews of Collision and Rampage will be available late tonight.