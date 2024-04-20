AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s live show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher in a Bunkhouse Brawl

-“The Elite” Kazuchika Okada, Matthew Jackson, and Nicholas Jackson vs. Pac and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. “Gunn Club” Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn

-Adam Copeland, Mark Briscoe, and Eddie Kingston vs. Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti

-Skye Blue vs. Leyla Hirsch

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Peoria, Illinois at the Peoria Civic Center. Collision airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET with AEW Rampage airing afterward. I will be covering TNA Rebellion, but Don Murphy’s review of both AEW shows will be available late tonight. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).