AEW Dynamite returns to Wednesdays, NXT TV and AEW Dynamite poll results, Terry Funk, Cody Rhodes, Dax Harwood, Alicia Fox, Su Yung, Will Ferrara, Ed “Strangler” Lewis

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite airs tonight on TNT. Yes, the show is finally back in its Wednesday night slot after being bumped to Fridays and this past Saturday by the NBA playoffs. Dynamite will air live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place and includes Miro vs. Brian Pillman Jr. for the TNT Championship. This will be the last show at Daily’s Place before Dynamite goes back on the road starting next Wednesday in Miami. Join Jake Barnett for his live review tonight at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority reader vote of A with 52 percent in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 23 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Saturday’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 48 percent of the vote. A finished second with 22 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Terry Funk is 77.

-Dax Harwood (David Harwood) of FTR is 37.

-Cody Rhodes (Cody Runnels) is 36.

-Alicia Fox (Victoria Crawford) is 35.

-Su Yung (Vannarah Riggs) is 32.

-Will Ferrara is 30.

-The late Ed “Strangler” Lewis (Robert Friedrich) was born on June 30, 1891. He died at age 75 on August 8, 1966.