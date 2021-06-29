06/29 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Bronson Reed vs. Isaiah Scott for the NXT North American Title, Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs. Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark for a shot at the NXT Women’s Tag Titles, Xia Li and Boa vs. Mercedes Martinez and Jake Atlas

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Bronson Reed vs. Isaiah Scott for the NXT North American Title, Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs. Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark for a shot at the NXT Women’s Tag Titles, Xia Li and Boa vs. Mercedes Martinez and Jake Atlas, Great American Bash build, and more (38:58)…

Click here for the June 29 NXT TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.