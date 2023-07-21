MLW Fusion preview: The Opera Cup tournament continues on Thursday’s show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Thursday’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.

-Tracy Williams vs. Tony Deppen in an Opera Cup tournament match

Powell’s POV: Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Calvin Tankman in the other first-round match and will face the winner of Williams vs. Deppen in the finals. MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on FITE.TV and the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports. My reviews are typically available shortly after the conclusion of the first airing on Thursdays. My audio reviews of MLW Fusion are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).