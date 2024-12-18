NXT TV rating: Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe for the NXT Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 708,000 viewers for The CW network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 680,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.17 rating. One year earlier, the December 19, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 641,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating on USA Network.