WWE Raw preview: Two title matches set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser for the Intercontinental Title

-Finn Balor and JD McDonagh vs. “The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar for the World Tag Team Titles

-CM Punk responds to Seth Rollins

-Seth Rollins appears

-“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Big E appear

Powell's POV: Raw will be live from Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. WWE is also taping next week's Raw tonight.

Raw is a two-hour show through the end of the year before the move to Netflix on January 6.