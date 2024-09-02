WWE involvement at the Netflix hot dog eating contest (spoiler)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

There was plenty of WWE representation at Netflix’s “Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef” hot dog eating contest on Monday in Las Vegas. In addition to Nikki Garcia (a/k/a Nikki Bella) co-hosting the event, Rey Mysterio and Omos also made onstage appearances.

Powell’s POV: Mysterio presented a WWE designed title belt to Joey Chestnut, who defeated Takeru Kobayashi. Chestnut set a new world record by consuming 83 hot dogs in ten minutes, while my favorite eater Kobayashi finished with a personal best by eating 66 hot dogs.