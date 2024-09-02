WWE Raw results (9/2): Powell’s live review of Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. TBA, and Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio in tourney matches for a shot at the IC Title, Joe Tessitore’s debut

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,632)

Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

Aired live September 2, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a shot of Denver while new play-by-play voice Joe Tessitore chimed in. Color commentator Wade Barrett stood inside the ring and welcomed Tessitore, who entered the picture and shook Barrett’s hand.

Tessitore spoke about the Bash in Berlin event and said the European crowd reminded him of a Denver Broncos crowd, which got a reaction from the live crowd. A video package recapped the Bash in Berlin event…

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther was shown arriving at the venue earlier in the day. Tessitore said Gunther would speak during the show. Footage aired of CM Punk walking through a backstage area, followed by a separate shot of new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill walking backstage together…

Rhea Ripley made her entrance to a strong crowd reaction. Once in the ring, Ripley welcomed viewers to “Monday Night Mami.” Ripley said she’s not finished destroying The Judgment Day. Ripley recalled pinning Liv Morgan and was about to call for a title shot when she was interrupted by entrance music.

Dominik Mysterio walked onto the stage with a microphone and was sporting a discolored eye. Ouch. Dom was booed loudly. Morgan told Dom to go backstage and get his girlfriend or she would give him another black eye.

Dom walked to the ring and stood on the apron while saying that Morgan was still recovering from what Ripley did to her at Bash in Berlin. A “you suck” chant broke out and then Dom entered the ring.

Dom accused Ripley and Damian Priest of taking advantage of him and Morgan. Dom claimed they were tired from jet lag and other reasons. Dom said Morgan would accepted Ripley’s challenge. Dom said Morgan was banged up and yet not afraid of Ripley.

“She beat you before and she’ll beat you again,” Dom said. Dom started talking about winning the Intercontinental Title until Ripley cut him off and said a line in Spanish. Ripley told Dom to let Morgan know that she will face her any time, any place.

Liv Morgan hit the ring and tried to blindside Ripley, who caught her with an elbow. Ripley went after Dom, who fled the ring and held him by his hair. Morgan hit Ripley, whose leg was tied up in the ropes. Morgan took shots at Ripley and then went to ringside and kissed her forehead.

Damian Priest ran out and helped Ripley out of the ropes while Dom and Morgan hopped the barricade. Ripley sold a knee injury…

Tessitore and Barrett spoke at ringside and shifted the focus to recapping Uncle Howdy beating Chad Gable in Howdy’s debut match last week…

Backstage, Chad Gable spoke with Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile. Gable said he’s sick and tired of what’s been happening and then fired up his team. Gable slapped Julius to fire him up and then the “American Made” faction made their entrance for a six-person tag match…

An ad hyped that the next three weeks of Raw, NXT, and Smackdown could all be seen on USA Network and would have limited commercial interruptions. Next week is billed as “WWE Week”… [C]

Powell’s POV: Ripley’s storyline injury would seem to suggest that they are setting up an out for her losing to Morgan, but I could be reading it wrong. Starting next week, USA Network will have Raw, NXT, and Smackdown until NXT moves to The CW next month (Raw will move to Netflix in January). Monday Night Football returns as strong competition next week, so it’s a smart move to promote the upcoming shows as being something special.

1. Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile (w/Chad Gable) vs. Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri in a six-person tag match. Julius laid out Otis with a knee strike at ringside and then tossed him back inside the ring.

Moments later, Otis put Tozawa on his shoulders and spun him around so that he kicked his opponents, who were all cleared to ringside. Durpri went up top and dove on all three heels. [C]

A graphic listed the new broadcast team as Tessitore and Barrett on commentary, Jackie Redmond and Cathy Kelley as backstage interviewers, and Alicia Taylor as the ring announcer.

Late in the match, Dupri had a run of offense on Nile until Gable climbed onto the apron. Durpi threw a kick that knocked Gable to the floor. Nile hit Dupri with a kick and then applied a Dragon Sleeper that forced Durpi to tap out.

Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile defeated Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri in 11:05.

After the match, Gable got a mic and told the applaud to the greatest fighting family in all of WWE. Gable said he doesn’t suck, the Wyatt Sicks suck. Gable complained that his match with Uncle Howdy was supposed to be a singles match, but Howdy got his freak show family involved.

Gable challenged the Wyatt Sicks to an eight-man street fight for next week. Gable claimed his faction would get right of the Wyatt Sicks for America. Gable was interrupted as he told Howdy to bring any four members of his team.

Uncle Howdy appeared on the stage and said it’s been 375 days since his sanity crumbled. He said his past in in the void now. He said the silence is deafening, but he can still hear it. Howdy said his life is no longer his. Howdy said he and his crew will collect a debt. Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, and Joe Gacy joined Howdy on the stage…

Tessitore and Barrett spoke at ringside and noted that Bronson Reed was not medically cleared due to illness. A graphic listed a mystery person as Barrett’s replacement for the Triple Threat match with Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser. A shot aired of Dominik Mysterio, Ilja Dragunov, and Dragon Lee while Tessitore hyped their Triple Threat… [C]

A drone shot showed off the city of Seattle while Tessitore hyped Smackdown being there next week for the return to USA Network…

Zelina Vega made her entrance. She stopped at ringside and kissed a fan sign that said her late father Michael has the best seat in the house. Pure Fusion Collection made their entrance…

2. Shayna Baszler (w/Sonya Deville, Zoey Stark) vs. Zelina Vega. Vega got off to a quick start until Baszler caught her with a forearm in the corner. Baszler placed Vega in a seated position on the top turnbuckle and joined her on the ropes. Vega slipped under her and wrenched Baszler’s arm before kicking her off the ropes. Vega sent Baszler to the floor. [C]

Tessitore said Baszler dominated the action throughout the break. Vega rallied and hit a top rope moonsault on Baszler for a near fall. Vega motioned for a move and then had to kick Stark off the apron. Vega dove onto Deville. When Vega returned to the ring, Baszler caught her with a knee strike and then pinned her.

Shayna Baszler defeated Zelina Vega in 6:35.

After the match, the Pure Fusion Collective trio put the boots to Vega. Lyra Valkyria ran out in non-wrestling attire and joined Vega, but they fell victim to the numbers advantage.

Deville took the mic and told the crowd to shut up and show her respect. Deville said that seeing Vega and Valkyria lying on the ground was a reminder of just how pathetic everyone is. Deville said no man could take them home and not a woman in the locker room who could take them, period. Deville said if you want to step up, shoot your shot…

Powell’s POV: Deville is a good promo, but it’s tough to take her seriously when she talks like her group is unstoppable and yet we see them lose every other match.

Rhea Ripley stood on a crutch next to Damian Priest and told him that it was just a precaution and she’ll be fine. Priest said Finn Balor would only agree to face him in a tag team match. Priest said Ripley couldn’t be his partner and he has no friends, so he can’t have a match. Ripley told him to accept the match because she had someone in mind…

CM Punk was shown walking backstage in non-wrestling attire. He stopped for a moment to look at Colorado Avalanche banners… [C]

[Hour Two] Tessitore pushed WWE Priority Passes for WWE Bad Blood, which will be held on Saturday, October 5 in Atlanta…

Backstage, Zelina Vega and Lyra Valkyria vented about the Pure Fusion Collective. Valkyria said she had an idea and noted that next week’s show is in Calgary…

Powell’s POV: Finally, the return of Bruce Hart! Er, um, Natalya!

CM Punk made his entrance and slapped hands with fans at ringside. None of them tried to swipe his bracelet. A happy Punk played to the Denver crowd. Punk said they were celebrating.

Punk said he couldn’t wait to get home to celebrate with his wife and dog, but he had to make a pitstop in Denver to celebrate with the fans. Punk said the strap match he had with Drew McIntyre was hell and now he got the personal issue out of the way.

Punk said now he gets to get down to business. Punk recalled saying that he wasn’t in WWE to make friends, he was there to make money. Punk said he would take that money in cash, love from the fans, or direct deposit. He mentioned NHL legend Patrick Roy and said he would take it in gold.

Powell’s POV: Hey, I was there for Patrick Roy’s final road game when he gave up an overtime goal to Richard Park, which forced game seven. The Wild shocked the Avs in Denver and then Roy retired. Anyway, back to the show.

Punk said there was another person who had a tough battle and came out on top. Punk looked into the camera and said he was talking about Gunther. Punk said Gunther put Randy Orton through hell and then congratulated Gunther for being champion.

“Nothing can replace that chip on my shoulder other than that belt,” Punk said. Punk boasted that he put Drew McIntyre to sleep and said it’s time CM Punk woke up as champion.

Punk looked into the camera and congratulated Gunther, then told him to enjoy it before adding that “we’re going to enjoy taking it off of you.” Punk said the goal is gold and the target is Gunther.

Punk’s music played and he went to ringside and celebrated on the broadcast table. Drew McIntyre appeared at ringside and tripped Punk on the table. McIntyre worked over Punk.

Wade Barrett stood up and tried to talk McIntyre down. McIntyre nodded like he was listening, then pushed Barrett aside and drilled Punk with a Claymore Kick that knocked Punk off the table. One of Punk’s shoes was off as he was lying on the floor.

McIntyre hoisted up Punk and tossed him inside the ring. McIntyre shrugged off Barrett and then drilled Punk with another Claymore Kick. Tessitore said this was going too far. Barrett put his headset on and told Tessitore that there was nothing he could do. Barrett said something had gone wrong in the mind of McIntyre and he couldn’t stop him.

McIntyre barked at Punk and then threw kicks at him until a few producers entered the ring to talk him down. McIntyre pulled the bracelet off Punk’s wrist, looked at it, and then broke it.

McIntyre took a handful of the beads from the bracelet and shoved them in Punk’s mouth. McIntyre drilled Punk with another Claymore Kick. Adam Pearce and several referees ran out and pulled McIntyre off Punk. Barrett said he’d never seen McIntyre like this before. Pearce motioned for help from the back. Medical personnel showed up with a stretcher… [C]

Powell’s POV: Let me guess, it’s a stretch that Punk won one televised match and thought he earned a title shot? It would never happen in real sports? Wrong. Brock Lesnar’s UFC record was 1-1 when he was given a shot at the UFC Heavyweight Championship, which he won. Anyway, we’ll get to Punk challenging Gunther somewhere down the road. This was a really good beatdown angle that was surely meant to set up a Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood.

Punk was stretchered through the backstage area with Pearce at his side. McIntyre showed and threw more punches at Punk, who bled from the mouth. McIntyre gouged the eyes of Punk until referees pulled him away…

Tessitore got to show off his somber voice for a moment while talking with Barrett at ringside about the injury angle…

Entrances for the first of the two Triple Threat matches took place…

3. Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio in a Triple Threat tournament match for a shot at the Intercontinental Title. Barrett said all the ladies were staring open mouth at Dom. Dragunov blew off a Dom chop and then dropped him with one of his own. Dragunov hit Dom with two German suplexes. Dom grabbed Lee and then Dragunov performed a double suplex. [C]