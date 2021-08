CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced that the “Rhodes To The Top” reality show featuring Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes will premiere Wednesday, September 29 on TNT.

Powell’s POV: The time slot wasn’t listed, but with Dynamite airing the same night, one can only assume that the reality show will air afterward at 9CT/10ET.