AEW Collision rating for Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 482,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.17 rating and finished 13th in the 18-49 demo in Saturday’s cable ratings.

Powell’s POV: The show finished with numbers similar to last week’s 476,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating. There were seven NFL preseason games that took place while Collision aired. The games don’t do great numbers for NFL Network, but they do big numbers in the local markets, so the fact that the show held steady is good news. That said, college football is on the horizon and it’s going to be very interesting to see how Collision holds up.