Scorpio Sky pulled from AEW Rampage match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW pulled Scorpio Sky from his advertised Rampage match with Kip Sabian. AEW announced via social media that Sky was not medically cleared. He was replaced by Komander in the match that will air on Friday’s show.

Powell’s POV: It was obviously a late change, as Sky vs. Sabian was first announced during last night’s Dynamite.