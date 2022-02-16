AEW wrestler Jake Atlas underwent knee surgery

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Jake Atlas revealed via social media that he underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL on Tuesday. Atlas suffered the injury during a match with Adam Cole that aired on the January 7 edition of AEW Rampage.

Powell’s POV: A tough break for Atlas, who previously seemed to indicate that he didn’t think the injury was as severe as it turned out to be. Atlas worked only one previous match for AEW Dark before the match with Cole. Here’s wishing him the very best in his recovery.