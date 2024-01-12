AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Eddie Kingston vs. Wheeler Yuta for the Continental Crown Championship
-Swerve Strickland vs. Matt Sydal
-Queen Aminata vs. Hikaru Shida
-Jake Hager, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker vs. Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place and will air tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show on Friday nights.
Be the first to comment