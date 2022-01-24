What's happening...

AEW Rampage viewership for the show featuring a TBS Title match

January 24, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 594,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from the 526,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a .24 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s .20 rating in the same demo. Showbuzz.com has not updated their ratings as of this update, so it’s unclear where the show finished in Friday’s cable ratings.

