What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the show headlined by The Usos vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens

January 24, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.255 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number is up from the 2.174 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown delivered a .64 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous episode’s .56 rating in the same demo. Showbuzz.com has not updated their ratings as of this update, so it’s unclear where the show finished in the battle with other network shows.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.