AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. at Entertainment and Sports Arena for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Brittany Blake.

-Action Andretti and Myles Hawkins vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.

-Willow Nightingale vs. Brandi Rhodes.

-Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky vs. Mike Fowler and Logan Laroux.

-Janai Kai vs. Red Velvet.

-Santana and Ortiz vs. Goldy and Breaux Keller.

-Thunder Rosa and Ruby Soho vs. Leva Bates and Jordan Blade.

-Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty vs. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.