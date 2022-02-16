2/16 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Title, Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez in a No DQ match, Wardlow vs. Max Caster in a ladder match qualifier, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Santana and Ortiz, Bryan Danielson vs. Lee Moriarty

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 124)

Nashville, Tennessee at Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Aired live February 16, 2022 on TBS

CM Punk sat cross legged in the ring.. He said if you don’t know by now, you should, his name is CM Punk. Punk called himself straight edge, drug free, alcohol free, and he’s better than you. He said if those words sound familiar, it’s because he first spoke them 20 years ago and became the foundation of his career. He said he takes pride in inspiring the next generation of wrestlers. Some of them sat like him, became straight edge, and became wrestlers because of him, and then there’s MJF. He tries to sit like him, and talk like him, but he is not him.

Punk said he thought he’d be angry when he beat him in Chicago, twice, but instead he’s proud of him. But where he strays from the path is retaining the knowledge of history. MJF wants to be Piper in Portland, Bret in Canada, or Punk in Chicago, but instead he’s shitty little Max from Shitty Long Island. He then said that thanks to Jon Moxley, he gets to pick the date and time of his rematch with shitty little Max.

Punk said it will be after Sundown in Orlando on March 6th. He said he thought about putting Max in a Cage, so he couldn’t run from his lessons anymore. He also thought about Piper in Portland, and how Max wanted to be tied to Piper so badly. Punk reflected on how he learned more from the matches he lost than the matches he won. He said he was without a Valentine, and asked Max if he wanted to be his. He then produced a Dog Collar from a match in front of him, and said Piper had his dog collar match, and they would have theirs.

He then called Max out on the stage, and showed him the photo that MJF took with Punk when he was a kid. He said it was a huge day in MJF’s life, but to him it was a Friday. He told MJF that Sunday March 6th would be the worst day of his life, and the mat wouldn’t be stained with Max’s shitty spray tan, it would be stained with his blood.

MJF teased a response, and then threw the microphone down and walked away. The announce team of Excalibur, MJF and JR joined in, and ran down the rest of the card for the evening. Bryan Danielson vs. Lee Moriarty is next. A video package was shown that recapped the conversation between Danielson and Moxley from a few weeks ago.

My Take: A solid promo from Punk. I’m looking forward to the rematch between him and MJF, but I can’t help but wonder if the dog collar stipulation still allows for some MJF shithousery. Wardlow hangs heavy over that match, so I’m curious how he factors into the feud between now and the PPV.