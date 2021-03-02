3/2 Impact Wrestling TV Results: Moore’s review of Good Brothers, Juice Robinson, and David Finlay vs. Team XXXL and Reno Scum, Knockouts Champ Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace, Chris Bey vs. Black Taurus vs. Ace Austin to become No. 1 contender to the X Division Championship

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Impact Wrestling TV

Taped in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios

Aired March 2, 2021 on AXS TV

Highlights from last week’s Impact Wrestling show aired followed by the Impact Wrestling intro theme…

Matt Striker and D’Lo Brown were on commentary…

1. Black Taurus vs. Ace Austin (w/Madman Fulton) vs. Chris Bey in an X Division Number One Contendership Match. Bey and Austin double teamed Taurus to start off the match, each taking turns giving him boots. Taurus broke away and power slammed Bey onto Ace in the corner. Ace got Thaurus to his knees with a Disaster Kick. Bey and Austin hit Taurus with stereo dropkicks and then followed up with stereo dives. Bey and Ace exchanged headlocks against each other.

Ace and Bey ended in a stalemate after breaking away. Bey got Ace to the corner with punches. Taurus yanked bey to ringside. Taurus caught Ace during a Tope attempt and body slammed him on Bey. Taurus hit Ace with a CQC combo and Ace came back with a headbutt. Taurus hit Ace with a kneebreaker and sliding elbow for the two count. Bey caught Taurus with a slingshot DDT for a two count. Bey went for a dive but was caught in Suplex position by Taurus. Ace knocked down both guys with a dropkick, leaving all three men lying.

Ace went for a Fold on Bey, but he was intercepted by Taurus’s pounce. Taurus hit Bey with a nice pop up Samoan Drop. Taurus caught Ace with a headbutt. Bey knocked Taurus off the apron. Bey hit Ace with a handstand roundhouse and was about to attempt his cutter finisher, but he was tripped up off the ropes by Madman Fulton. Ace Austin hit Bey with The Fold for the win.

Ace Austin defeated Chris Bey and Black Taurus via pinfall in 8:07 to become number one contender for the X Division Title.

Striker noted that Ace has been calling himself “The Inevitable” Ace Austin. Ace and Fulton celebrated Ace’s win after the match. Striker then said that it will be TJP vs. Ace Austin at the Impact Plus Sacrifice show…

John’s Thoughts: A good opening match with a nice clash of styles between the three men. Bey provided high-fying, Ace was heel-hybrid, and Taurus had fun power. Taurus catching high flyers mid-air reminded me of when Brian Cage wrestles cruiserweights, which usually leads to innovative spots. Ace winning is the right decision as long as this leads to promos and focus on Ace. This guy (along with people like Jake Something and Rohit Raju) is someone that Imapct should be presenting as a headliner due to his upside and him being a homegrown talent.

Gia Miller interviewed Jordynne Grace and Jazz about being number one contenders to the Impact Women’s Tag Titles. Grace talked about how they are almost sure that Deonna Purrazzo attacked ODB backstage last week. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz interrupted to trash talk Grace and Jazz. Grace pointed out that Kiera and Tasha haven’t beaten Jazz and herself. Kiera talked about how she thinks that Deonna Purrazzo will beat Jordynne Grace later in the show. Grace said she was going to talk to Scott D’Amore about adding Kiera or Tasha to that match…[c]

Bryan Myers caught up with Matt Cardona backstage, who was wearing a referee uniform for a match later. Myers joked about Cardona’s “Always Ready” nickname and threw in a plug for the Major Brothers action figure podcast that he and Cardona host. Cardona said no matter what, he’s going to call Brian’s match down the middle. Myers brought up how they grew up together as kids. Cardona said that cheating wouldn’t be “professional”…

Matt Striker and D’Lo Brown checked in from their commentary set where they ran through the advertised matches on this week’s show…

2. Tenille Dashwood (w/Kaleb)vs. Jessika Havok. Tenille cowered in the corner to start the match. Dashwood managed to catch Havok with elbows to the back of the head. Dashwood went for a Russian Legsweep, but Havok held her ground. Kaleb pulled Dashwood out of Havok’s hold. The show cut to commercial.[c]

Dashwood had the advantage back from the break, hitting Havok with her signature moves. Havok kept kicking out of Tenille’s pinfall attempts. Havok made a comeback after hitting Dashwood with kicks. Havok got a two count after a backbreaker on Dashwood. Havok no sold a Sunset Flip and tossed Dashwood into the corner. Dashwood got a two count off an illegal rollup. Havok got Dashwood to the mat with a high roundhouse.

Konley got on the apron for the distraction. Dashwood avoided Havok’s leg drop. Dashwood then hit Havok in the face with her Spotlight Kick finisher for the win.

Tenille Dashwood defeated Havok via pinfall in 5:43 of on-air time.

Kaleb stood over Havok and was taking pictures of Havok rolling on the ground. Nevaeh ran out and pulled Kaleb off Havok. Nevaeh ripped off Kaleb’s neck brace and tossed him out of the ring. Nevaeh checked on Havok as Nevaeh’s theme played. Dashwood ran back to the ring to get her smartphone before leaving to the back with Kaleb…

John’s Thoughts: A solid match. I’m surprised that the monster of the division, Jessika Havok, takes so many losses so often, but at least there was an attempt to protect her, just a bit, with the distraction finish. While Dashwood isn’t really killing it in terms of character performance, at least she’s doing a solid job as a foil to help pull out some character development for Nevaeh. Now if only we’d get a vignette or promo telling us something about Nevaeh’s background.

The show cut to a Sami Callihan “camcorder” promo. He now has a lot of random static, background music, and “ICU” graphics spliced in the videos. Sami Callihan was at Trey Miguel’s wrestling gym lobby where Sami walked around talking about Trey’s awards and portraits around the room. Sami asked a worker at the gym where Trey was, and the worker said that Trey was out of town. Sami then walked to the ring area to talk to Trey’s wrestling trainer.

Sami attacked some of the trainees at ringside. Sami’s trainer told Sami that Trey is at Skyway Studios because it’s Tuesday. Trey’s trainer then told Sami that Trey is living in Sami’s head rent free. Sami called Trey’s trainer a cripple and no-name in the business and that might be the reason why Trey is such a quitter. Trey’s trainer told Sami that he’s given his life to the business while Sami just takes from the business. Trey’s trainer talked about how he’s looking forward to Trey kicking Sami’s skull in.

Sami then attacked the trainer and was about to hit him in the head with a walking cane. Suddenly this big trainee from the training school showed up (it was hard to catch his name due to the background music and sfx). Sami talked about how he actually came looking for that trainee and how he’s here to save him. Sami took the guy aside for a talk. Sami then walked to the camera saying that the trainee is in good hands…[c]

John’s Thoughts: While that skit had some techniques that I want to see Impact utilize more often, there was sadly more bad than good coming out of that segment. The good part was actually the content of the package. Yes, it did get a little bit too inside-baseball with the training center and “business” talk, but I get that they are trying to go back to Sami being a sadistic and manipulative SOB. What ultimately hurt the segment was Impact’s horrible production. Namely the unnecessary static effects and loud background music that made it hard to hear what they were talking about (namely the people’s names in the video). This is another case of Impact not understanding that “less is more” in terms of presentation sometimes.

An ad for Impact Plus aired…

The show cut to this week’s “Swingers Palace” segment. This week’s segment involved TJP, Ace Austin, and Chris Bey sending verbal jabs at each other. Madman Fulton and Alisha Edwards were also in the room. This ultimately led to Swinger sending John E Bravo to Scott D’Amore to get him to book Chris Bey and Ace Austin in a singles match…

John’s Thoughts: Ugh, I said I wanted to see more Ace Austin in backstage skits, but not with Impact’s horrible comedy writing. Ace can be funny off his own merits if they wanted to go comedy and instead they throw him in yet another one of their stubborn whims that won’t go away. This “swingers palace” thing is also killing Johnny Swinger’s good comedy. It’s holding him back too.

This week’s Impact Plus Flashback Match of the Week was Sting vs. Rob Van Dam for the TNA World Championship from TNA Sacrifice 2011. Sting retained the title (in what looked like a botched finish)…

A Violent By Design backstage segment aired. Eric Young reminded Deaner that Deaner was willing to accept consequences if he failed to take care off Jake Something. Young pointed out Deaner’s recent losses to Jake. Young said failure makes people more prone to “the disease”. Young said if they don’t do the right thing now, the disease might come back. Young said that they all know that this has to happen. Joe Doering took Deaner into another room and beat him up off-screen. Deaner crawled out of the room to the feet of Eric Young. Young lifted Deaner by the chin and said he’s only doing this for Deaner. Deaner agreed and said “I know”. Young left Deaner in the random room and closed the door, before walking away…[c]

The show cut to this week’s Tony and Tony AEW Paid Advertisement with Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone. Schiavone hyped up the Crossroads Dynamite show and the Revolution PPV happening this weekend. Khan said Impact, New Japan, and AEW are “one of us” and “we are against THEM”. Khan said Impact used to lead this fight before, but Khan is the new leader. Khan said he agreed with Don Callis to make Kenny Omega’s title defense an “Exploding Barbed Wire Match” because Callis and Impact helped Khan open up himself, the Forbidden Door. The Tony’s then ran through advertised Dynamite and Revolution matches…

The show cut to a Moose promo. Moose talked about how he always considered himself a world champion. Moose noted that some people don’t take him seriously with the TNA belt, and he understands that it is probably because the company is not TNA anymore. Moose said his problem isn’t with Rich Swann, but rather the disrespect of people not calling Moose a “real world champion”. Moose said he has to beat the person with the Impact World Title to be considered a real champion.

Moose said Rich may be very athletic, but he’s nowhere near the 5 star athlete that Moose is. Moose said that he’s going to fulfill his destiny at Sacrifice and become the Impact World Champion…

Entrance for an 8 man tag team match aired…

3. Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, Juice Robinson, and Dave Finlay vs. Luster the Legend, Adam Thornstowe, Larry D, and Acey Romero. Finlay and Luster started off the match. Finlay took down Luster with a dropkick. Larry and Juice tagged in. Before Juice could lock up with Larry, he jawed with Anderson. Anderson tagged in and then traded tags with Gallows so he could do tandem moves against Larry. Anderson then aggressively tagged in Juice.

Juice and Finlay hit Larry with a Lariat-legsweep tandem move. Juice then aggressively tagged in Gallows. Acey also tagged in. Gallows and Anderson traded tags to hit Acey with tandem moves. Anderson gave Finlay a hard tag to continue their hard tag game. Acey tossed Finlay into the enhancement guy corner so they could isolate Finlay. Finlay escaped after hitting Thornstowe with a back suplex. Gallows got the hot tag and cleaned house.

Gallows hit Thornstowe with two shoulder tackles. The Good Brothers were about to hit Thornstowe with a Magic Killer, but Anderson broke up the move to go argue with Juice and Finlay. This allowed Thornstowe to get a two count off the Small Package. The Good Brothers then hit Thornstowe with the Magic Killer to give Anderson the win.

Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Dave Finlay, and Juice Robinson defeated Adam Thornstowe, Luster the Legend, Larry D, and Acey Romero via pinfall in 4:03.

The Good Brothers continued to bicker with Juice and Dave after the match…

John’s Thoughts: XXXL and Reno Scum are cannon fodder at this point and they were utilized the best that you can use them in this match, as filler. Good Brothers vs. Finlay and Robinson can be very fun. At the same time, would it hurt Impact to do a vignette or two telling us who Finlay or Robinson are? So far all Impact viewers know about the New Japan team are that one of them is Fit Finlay’s son and the other one dresses up like a Blues Brother for some reason.

A Rich Swann promo aired. Swann said he can solidify himself as the real world champion at Sacrifice. Swann said Moose is one of the best athletes in the sport, but he hasn’t done one thing, become a legit world champion. Swann said that Moose claims to be world champion with the TNA belt, but he isn’t. Swann said Moose has the size, speed, and size; but he doesn’t have the heart and determination of Rich Swann. Swann said he fought through career ending injuries, blood, sweat, and tears to become world champion. Swann said he’s going to overcome the odds again at Sacrifice…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Good simple and effective sports-like promos from Moose and Swann. You don’t want to overdo this format because it should be utilized as lead-ins for big matches, but they should utilize this tone more often so the viewers can take them seriously. Less Swingers Palace and Undead Realms, and more of the stuff we see like this, like what we saw when Moose wrestled Ken Shamrock, like what we’re seeing from Eric Young these days.

An ad aired for the Impact Rebellion PPV which will happen Saturday April 24th. The logo of Rebellion has an Omega greek letter in the middle of a star…

The Good Brothers were still bickering with Robinson and Finlay backstage. Anderson told Juice and Dave to get back to being their Young Boys. Gallows eventually proposed a match between Good Brothers and Finn Juice at Sacrifice for the Tag Titles. After the Good Brothers left, Finlay and Juice fist bumped knowing that they goaded the Good Brothers into giving them a tag title opportunity…

Entrances for the Brian Myers vs. Eddie Edwards match aired. Striker noted that on social media Brian Myers is calling Matt Cardona “Matt Mid-Card Dona”…

4. Bryan Myers vs. Eddie Edwards with Matt Cardona as guest referee. Myers dominated the match after getting a thumb to Eddie’s eye. Myers got a one count after a back suplex. Myers tried to bring a chair into the ring, but he was stopped by Matt Cardona. Eddie hit Myers with a flip dive heading into commercial.[c]

Myers got a one count after a suplex. Myers then went into his usual methodical offense. Eddie escaped a chinlock with a jawbreaker. Myers came right back with a lariat to Eddie’s legs. Myers went back to the chinlock. Eddie came back with a Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Eddie hit Myers with a forearm and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Myers caught Eddie with a Pele Kick and Flatliner for a two count. Striker noted that Cardona is doing slow counts for both wrestlers and D’Lo came back by saying that Cardona is being consistent.

Eddie caught Myers with a Backpack Stunner. Myers got the foot on the bottom rope for the rope break. Myers pulled out a foreign object out of his boot. Myers loaded the foreign object into his elbow pad. Myers then hit Eddie with a loaded lariat. Cardona called the bell for the DQ.

Eddie Edwards defeated Brian Myers via DQ in 5:45 of on-air time.

Myers and Cardona bickered after the match with Cardona pointing out the foreign object in Brian’s elbow pad. Cardona then went to check on Eddie, while also making sure to watch over his shoulder. Dave Penzer announced Eddie Edwards as the winner via DQ…

John’s Thoughts: It’s really tough getting into this feud between the former stars of WWE Superstars. I think it’s too soon to be putting Cardona in a program with his former Edge Head tag team partner, especially since it’s halting Myers’s hard work in trying to separate himself from his history as Curt Hawkins. Another person who needs a character reboot is Crazy Eddie Edwards, who’s stuck in mid-card purgatory because Impact doesn’t really know what to do with the guy.

Gia Miller interviewed Deonna Purrazzo about how her singles match against Jordynne Grace later on got changed into a triple threat also involving Kiera Hogan. Susan Yung and Kimber Lee were hanging out behind Deonna. Deonna talked about having to change her gameplan due to the match changing, but because she’s the virtuosa she’s well-equipped to change plans. Deonna said this is a chance for her to also get a win over a Knockouts Tag Champion. Deonna then took full credit for laying out ODB last week…

An ad aired for the March 13 Impact Plus Sacrifice show…

Matt Striker and D’Lo Brown checked in from their commentary set. The following matches were advertised for the Sacrifice Show: Rich Swann vs. Moose for the Impact World Championship, Good Brothers vs. FinJuice for the Tag Team Titles, and TJP vs. Ace Austin for the X Division Championship. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey and Rohit Raju and Mahabali Shera vs. Chris Sabin and James Storm were advertised for next week…

Entrances for the main event took place…

5. Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo (w/Kimber Lee, Susan Yung) vs. Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champion Kiera Hogan (w/Tasha Steelz) vs. Jordynne Grace (w/Jazz) in a non-title match. Grace tossed Deonna to ringside and the show cut to commercial.[c]

Grace withstood Kiera’s punches and gave Kiera a sidewalk slam for a two count. Deonna tripped up Grace. Kiera went at Deonna with punches. Deonna locked Kiera in a Fujiwara Armbar, which was broken up by Grace. Kiera caught Grace with a pump kick. Grace then hit Kiera with a Black Hole Slam. Deonna hit Grace with a huracanrana into a armbar. Grace got to the bottom rope for the break. Striker noted that it must be harder to get a armbar on Grace due to Grace’s muscular arms.

Kiera fended off both Grace and Purrazzo. Kiera hit Deonna with a crossbody. Kiera then slammed Grace to the mat. Deonna and Jordynne kicked out of Kiera’s pin attempts. Grace and Kiera traded strikes. Grace hit Kiera with a nice rolling German Suplex. Deonna then locked Kiera in a half crab. Grace rolled out of Deonna’s fujiwara attempt on her. Grace planted Deonna with a spinebuster. Deonna, Kiera, and Jordynne traded punches in the middle of the ring. Striker noted that Kiera is at a muscle mass disadvantage.

Kiera caught Grace with a superkick. Deonna caught Kiera with an Exploder Suplex. Grace broke up Deonna’s pin attempt. Grace blocked a double team suplex and hit Kiera and Deonna with a double lariat. The teammates at ringside all started to brawl and bicker with each other. Grace caught everyone at ringside with a suicide dive. “This is Impact” cheers were piped in. Kiera escaped a Grace Driver attempt. Grace caught Kiera in the corner with a meteora and sliding elbow.

Steelz pulled Kiera out of the way during Grace’s Vader Bomb attempt. Purrazzo picked up the win after the Small Package on Grace.

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Jordynne Grace and Kiera Hogan via pinfall in 8:40 of on-air time.

Jordynne Grace and Tasha Steelz ended up brawling to the back. ODB showed up and hit Deonna with a Thesz Press. ODB hit Deonna with a TKO. ODB posed with the Knockouts title to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: The match was good while it lasted. I applaud Impact putting the women in the main event of their show because of their talented women’s roster being one thing that separates Impact from most wrestling companies. If they turn Kiera to a top babyface, I can see Deonna vs. Kiera vs. Jordynne being a Bound for Glory match of the year. I’m not being hyperbolic with that given how great Grace vs. Purrazzo was last year. I don’t mind them throwing ODB into the title picture to give Deonna a dominating win, I just feel a bit disappointed that they are just throwing it together for the side Sacrifice show instead of their main weekly show or PPV.

I just thought that they should be telling good stories in the Knockouts singles division and they have the right woman in Deonna to cut the big promos for her big matches. It’s noticible that Deonna has been on ice because she was so standout in her feud with Jordynne Grace prior to all the tag team division build. Overall, this was a decent enough show, which Impact making the effort to build towards their Sacrifice show. Their builds have been very tricky though with them trying to book towards PPVs and webshows at the same time.