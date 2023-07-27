What's happening...

ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s Death Before Dishonor fallout show

July 27, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona vs. Iron Savages and Jacked Jameson for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena in action

-Josh Woods vs. Eli Isom in a Pure Rules match

-Sonny Kiss, Jeeves Kay, and Slim J vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys

-Trish Adora in action

Powell’s POV: There are a slew of additional matches that were taped, but these are the advertised matches as of this update. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

