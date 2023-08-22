Paul Wight on the difference between working for AEW compared to WWE and WCW

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

DAZN interview with Paul Wight

Interviewer: Steven Muehlhausen

Available at YouTube.com

On working for Tony Khan in AEW compared to working for WWE and WCW: “Tony’s no stress for me. I show up. I work hard. I give a full effort. My effort’s appreciated. And Tony is very grateful for my being apart of AEW. That’s not just me. That’s how he treats all the talent. I think there’s a definite more of a respect for personell that you get when you work for Tony. Because Tony runs AEW like he would run a professional American football team or like the soccer team.

“It’s top of the line, player focused. And that’s the way Tony runs AEW. He’s really focused on the talent, not so much of the what’s best for AEW, what’s best for the brand and what’s best for the company. A lot of his motivations are are my talent happy? Are my talent motivated? Are my talent engaged? Are they involved? He’s really good about that. He really is. It’s a different atmosphere. Anytime you’re a professional athlete, you’ll tend to feel like a piece of meat, you are only as good as the last thing you’ve done, you’re only good as far as what you can provide. I don’t get that feeling here with AEW. I feel like I’m a part of something. I’m helping to build something. And that’s a unique position for me to be in at this stage of my career.”

