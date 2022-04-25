AEW Dynamite preview: Ladder match for the TNT Title featured on Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky in a ladder match for the TNT Championship

-Wardlow vs. Lance Archer

-Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler in an Owen Hart Cup tournament qualifier

-Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb in a Philadelphia Street Fight

-“The Undisputed Elite” Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. Dante Martin, Brian Pillman Jr., Griff Garrison, Lee Johnson, and Brock Anderson

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live on Wednesday’s from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center, and Friday’s Rampage will be taped on the same night. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).