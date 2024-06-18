AEW Collision rating: One-year anniversary edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 431,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous edition of Collision had 388,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating. The June 8 and June 15 Collision shows were both opposed by NHL Stanley Cup Final games. One year earlier, the June 17, 2023 series premiere edition of AEW Collision delivered 816,000 viewers with a 0.33 in the 18-49 demo.