NXT 2.0 TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s USA Network show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley vs. Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Elektra Lopez

-Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend

-Solo Sikoa vs. Trick Williams

-Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Xyon Quinn

-Nathan Frazer debuts

Powell’s POV: Katana Chance is the new WWE name for Kacy Catanzaro. No opponent was named for Frazer, who worked as Ben Carter on the independent scene and briefly in AEW. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.