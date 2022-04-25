WWE Raw in Knoxville, (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A audio show, AEW Dark Elevation, JT Smith, Chubby Dudley, Yuji Nagata, John Cena, Tony Atlas, Moose, T-Bar, Britt Baker, Lou Thesz, Johnny Valentine, Mike Boyette, Terry Gordy

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Knoxville, Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena. The show includes Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville for the Raw Women’s Championship. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Knoxville, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage taping in Philadelphia, and the WWE European tour. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-JT Smith is 55 today.

-Chubby Dudley (Bay Ragni) is 52 today.

-Yuji Nagata turned 54 on Sunday.

-The late Lou Thesz was born on April 24, 1916. He died on April 28, 2002 at age 86.

-The late Johnny Valentine (John Wisniski) died at age 72 on April 24, 2001.

-The late Mike Boyette (Michael Bowyer) was born on April 24, 1943. He died at age 69 on December 6, 2012.

-John Cena turned 45 on Saturday.

-Tony Atlas turned 68 on Saturday.

-Moose (Quinn Ojinnaka) turned 38 on Saturday.

-T-Bar (Chris Dijak) turned 35 on Saturday.

-Britt Baker (Brittany Baker) turned 31 on Saturday.

-The late Terry Gordy was born on April 23, 1961. He died on July 16, 2001 at age 40 due to a heart attack.