WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The WrestleMania 39 go-home show lineup, Andre the Giant Battle Royal entrants list

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes meet face to face

-Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci

-Andre the Giant Battle Royal (Entrants: Bobby Lashley, Karrion Kross, LA Knight, Xavier Woods, Johnny Gargano, Baron Corbin, Bronson Reed, Madcap Moss, Santos Escobar, Dexter Lumis, Ridge Holland, Butch, Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Rick Boogs, Elias, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Mace, Mansoor, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Angel, Humberto, Ashante Thee Adonis, Top Dolla)

Powell’s POV: Tonight’s WrestleMania 39 go-home show will be live from Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena. The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be held in the same venue after Smackdown. I will be covering ROH SuperCard of Honor, so join Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. An audio review will available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).