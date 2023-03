CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE released a video of the WrestleMania 39 set reveal. The video was hosted by Corey Graves and Carmella, and can be viewed below or via the WWE YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: The production crew came through with another awesome set design. Join me for my live reviews of both nights of WrestleMania 39 this weekend.