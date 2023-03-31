What's happening...

03/31 Robinson’s ROH on HonorClub audio review: Supercard of Honor go-home show featuring Eddie Kingston vs. Christopher Daniels, AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Blake Christian, Wheeler Yuta vs. Leon Ruffin for the ROH Pure Championship, Athena vs. Emi Sakura for the ROH Women’s Championship

March 31, 2023

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

New Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson reviews the latest edition of ROH on HonorClub: Supercard of Honor go-home show featuring Eddie Kingston vs. Christopher Daniels, AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Blake Christian, Wheeler Yuta vs. Leon Ruffin for the ROH Pure Championship, Athena vs. Emi Sakura for the ROH Women’s Championship, and more (12:42)…

Click here for the March 31 ROH on HonorClub audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.