03/31 Robinson’s ROH on HonorClub audio review: Supercard of Honor go-home show featuring Eddie Kingston vs. Christopher Daniels, AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Blake Christian, Wheeler Yuta vs. Leon Ruffin for the ROH Pure Championship, Athena vs. Emi Sakura for the ROH Women’s Championship

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

New Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson reviews the latest edition of ROH on HonorClub: Supercard of Honor go-home show featuring Eddie Kingston vs. Christopher Daniels, AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Blake Christian, Wheeler Yuta vs. Leon Ruffin for the ROH Pure Championship, Athena vs. Emi Sakura for the ROH Women’s Championship, and more (12:42)…

Click here for the March 31 ROH on HonorClub audio review.

