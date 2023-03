WWE adds new dates to summer live events tour

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following press release was issued by WWE to announce new summer live events dates.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced additional live events as part of the company’s Summer 2023 touring schedule. Tickets go on sale next Friday, April 7.

The schedule includes:

Saturday, June 3: WWE Supershow – Westchester County Center in White Plains, N.Y.

– Westchester County Center in White Plains, N.Y. Sunday, June 4: WWE Supershow – SNHU Arena in Manchester, N.H.

SNHU Arena in Manchester, N.H. Friday, June 16: SmackDown – Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

– Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. Sunday, June 18: WWE Supershow – Charleston Coliseum in Charleston W. Va.

– Charleston Coliseum in Charleston W. Va. Friday, June 23: SmackDown – Cajundome in Lafayette, La.

– Cajundome in Lafayette, La. Saturday, June 24: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Monroe Civic Center in Monroe, La.

– Monroe Civic Center in Monroe, La. Sunday, June 25: Sunday Stunner – Mobile Civic Center in Mobile, Ala.

– Mobile Civic Center in Mobile, Ala. Monday, June 26: Raw ® – Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga.

– Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga. Monday, July 10: Raw – KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

– KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. Friday, July 14: SmackDown – PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

– PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, July 15: Saturday Night’s Main Event – EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Va.

– EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Va. Sunday, July 16: Sunday Stunner – WYCC in Salisbury, Md.

– WYCC in Salisbury, Md. Monday, July 17: Raw – State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga.

– State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. Friday, July 21: SmackDown – Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

– Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Monday, July 24: Raw – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

– Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Monday, July 31: Raw – Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

– Toyota Center in Houston, Texas Monday, August 7: Raw – Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

– Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. Friday, August 11: SmackDown – Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

– Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta Monday, August 14: Raw – Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

– Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Monday, August 28: Raw – FedexForum in Memphis, Tenn.

Powell’s POV: We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, MLW, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com