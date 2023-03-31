What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

March 31, 2023

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Sammy Guevara vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-“Best Friends” Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor vs. Malakai Black and Brody King

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Marina Shafir

-Juice Robinson vs. Action Andretti

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his weekly live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.