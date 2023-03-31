03/31 Dot Net Weekly Five-Year Flashback: Jake Barnett and Jason Powell give WrestleMania 34 match build grades, discuss Shane McMahon and Charlotte health issues, Hulk Hogan and WWE, NJPW Strong Style Evolved and Sakura Genesis, MLW announcing TV deal

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett and Jason Powell co-host the March 29, 2018 Dot Net Weekly audio show and give WrestleMania 34 match build grades, discuss Shane McMahon and Charlotte health issues, Hulk Hogan and WWE, NJPW Strong Style Evolved and Sakura Genesis, MLW announcing TV deal, and more…

Click here for the Dot Net Weekly Flashback – March 29, 2018 edition.

